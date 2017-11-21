Listen Live

Newfoundlanders Turn Delayed Flight In To Giant SingALong At Pearson Airport

Newfoundland Has More Fun

By Entertainment, Funny, Videos

When a flight leaving from Pearson Airport to St. John’s was delayed, waiting passengers took it upon themselves to turn a normally boring situation into a party.

After the delay was announced, Newfoundland resident Sheldon Thornhill thought he’d liven up the terminal, bringing out his accordion to get the crowd going for an impromptu singalong. Another musician, Sean Sullivan who also happened to have his guitar on him, joined in. The pair got the waiting passengers singing and dancing to a number of traditional Newfoundland folk songs.

A passenger Michelle Sacrey Philpott got out her phone and began filming the giant kitchen party, because all East Coast parties end up in the kitchen. The videos went viral shortly after.

Related posts

Man Forgets Where he Parks his Car…Finds it 20 Years Later

Watch: Green Day Pays Homage To ‘They Live’ In New ‘Back In The U.S.A’ Video

Watch: The Tragically Hip Receive The Order Of Canada

Prepare For The Robot Apocalypse By Watching This Humanoid Perform A Backflip

Skip Cooking – Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner

The New ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Is Like Bob Ross On Drugs

Watch: Dave Grohl Joins Guns N’ Roses On Stage In Tulsa

#FakeHistoryFromCanada Trending on Twitter

Public Votes to Name Sydney Ferry Ferry McFerryface