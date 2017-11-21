Newfoundlanders Turn Delayed Flight In To Giant SingALong At Pearson Airport

When a flight leaving from Pearson Airport to St. John’s was delayed, waiting passengers took it upon themselves to turn a normally boring situation into a party.

After the delay was announced, Newfoundland resident Sheldon Thornhill thought he’d liven up the terminal, bringing out his accordion to get the crowd going for an impromptu singalong. Another musician, Sean Sullivan who also happened to have his guitar on him, joined in. The pair got the waiting passengers singing and dancing to a number of traditional Newfoundland folk songs.

A passenger Michelle Sacrey Philpott got out her phone and began filming the giant kitchen party, because all East Coast parties end up in the kitchen. The videos went viral shortly after.