Newfoundland Just Got Hit with 30 cm of Snow

...From sun dresses to snow shovels in 24 hours

By Morning Show

While we were basking in the glorious sunshine and heat yesterday, residents of Newfoundland were shoveling themselves out of 30 cm of snow. Seriously. Schools closed, and cities have all but shut down as they brace for 5-10 more cm by the end of today. In some areas, they’ve already reached 32 cm, setting new snowfall records in central Newfoundland…at the end of May.

