Newfoundland Just Got Hit with 30 cm of Snow
...From sun dresses to snow shovels in 24 hours
While we were basking in the glorious sunshine and heat yesterday, residents of Newfoundland were shoveling themselves out of 30 cm of snow. Seriously. Schools closed, and cities have all but shut down as they brace for 5-10 more cm by the end of today. In some areas, they’ve already reached 32 cm, setting new snowfall records in central Newfoundland…at the end of May.
I guess we can start our snow shoe season early this year…. Lol #May24th #Newfoundland #explorenl #ExploreCanada @NLtweets #snow pic.twitter.com/sYWav6T0GC
— Hare Bay Adventures (@HareBayAdenture) May 24, 2018
Photos taken less than 24 hours apart in #Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador. May 23, 2018 and today, May 24, 2018. Incredible! 32 cm (just over 12”) and counting. 📸 from Darren Earle. #NLwx #nltraffic #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/NvFjADwWTN
— Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) May 24, 2018
#nlwx #nltraffic @VOCMNEWS @EddieSheerr @NTVNewsNL @CBCNL dandy morning here in Gander. Said no one. pic.twitter.com/dJLZx7wvIw
— erica…. (@newfie_erica) May 24, 2018
"@weathernetwork: OVER 30 cm of 🌨️❄️#snow has fallen across parts of central #🍁#Newfoundland giving many students a late May ❄️SNOW DAY. The #photos and videos are jaw-dropping. See it here: https://t.co/XpgQI9bOt4 #nlwx #nlstorm 🇨🇦#Canada #Weather pic.twitter.com/XO1xP8MXba
— Haida Princess (Lori) (@HaidaPrincess) May 24, 2018