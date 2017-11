Come Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Lion’s Gate Banquet Centre for Buffet Dinner, Late Night Snack, Party Favours, DJ, Photo Booth, Cash Bar & Champagne at Midnight!

Location: Lion’s Gate Banquet Centre – 386 Blake St.

Ticket Information:

Option 1 – Dinner & Late Night Snack – $80 per person

**Purchase ticket before December 26th – $75

Option 2 – Late Night Snack – $35 per person

You can purchase your tickets at….

Lion’s Gate Banquet Centre & Casal Catering – (705) 735 2727

Lion Steve Fox – (705) 623 3480

Lion’s Den – (705) 881 6384

December 31st, 2017

6pm-1am