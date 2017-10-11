Listen Live

NEW TREND: The Porta-Potty Challenge

The things a millennial will do for a unique snapchat post...

By Funny

This past Summer a trend emerged that only seemed to appeal to millennial’s.

While most of us make contact with little as possible inside a porta-potty…

This useless challenge requires you and your friends to jam as many people inside a portable cesspool as possible.

Please make use of the nearest shower once completing the #PortaPottyChallenge.

Related posts

Dog With World’s Longest Tongue 2017

WATCH: Guy Plays ‘September’ for His Roommate Every Day of The Month

WATCH: Harrison Ford Forgets Ryan Gosling’s Name