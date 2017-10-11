NEW TREND: The Porta-Potty Challenge
The things a millennial will do for a unique snapchat post...
This past Summer a trend emerged that only seemed to appeal to millennial’s.
#PortaPottyChallenge pic.twitter.com/uOzT4PCrxE
— Jackson (@jackson__peters) May 21, 2017
While most of us make contact with little as possible inside a porta-potty…
16 in a regular sized porta potty @MoMileSplit @milesplit pic.twitter.com/w9TZYnloHf
— adyson (@adysontxc) September 29, 2017
This useless challenge requires you and your friends to jam as many people inside a portable cesspool as possible.
What’s 9+10? 2️⃣1️⃣ 😩😤💦 #portagainz @milesplit @MNTrackXC pic.twitter.com/bhVz1b2jnX
— Edina Girls XC (@EdinaXCGirls) September 27, 2017
Please make use of the nearest shower once completing the #PortaPottyChallenge.