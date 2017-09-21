New Tragically Hip Documentary

It’s a movie for Canadians produced by Canadians and playing at Barrie’s Cineplex Theatre.

For fans of Canada’s Tragically Hip, the movie feels like you’re hanging with the band behind the scenes as as the documentary Long Time Running focuses in on the band’s emotional cross-country Man Machine Poem Tour last summer which would become the bands final tour. The band had decided as a group to continue and forge ahead with the plans for their upcoming 2016 tour despite the announcement earlier in the year that Gord Downie was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

There’s lots of concert footage in the film, behind the scenes backstage and private interviews with Gord and if you ever wondered what it might be like to travel with a band while they are on tour, this film will definitely leave you with the feeling that you were part of it and bring you inside as part of this amazing Canadian band’s legacy.