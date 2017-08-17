Listen Live

New Tragically Hip Biography To Be Released In April

Written By Music Journalist Michael Bradley

Tragically Hip fans can expect a new biography about their favourite band. According to ECW Press, The Never-Ending Present: The Story of Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip is slated for release next April.

The book is written by music journalist Michael Bradley. He talked to dozens of the band’s peers and friends. The book will cover everything from the Hip’s music, their unexplained lack of success in American, their role in Canadian culture and Gord Downie’s role in reconciliation with Indigenous people.

The book will be released April 3rd, 2018.

The Tragically Hip documentary Long Time Running will open TIFF this fall, before the film is released in selected theatres in September. Watch the trailer below.

