New Tecumseth Survey to Get Better Idea of Flood Damage

Survey To Help Determine How Much, If Any, Provincial Financial Aid Could Be Coming

By News

The Town of New Tecumseth needs to get a better picture of the flood damage its dealing with. The town is working with the province to see if any financial relief can be provided following damaging rains on June 23rd, but need to know how widespread the damage is. Residents affected by floodwaters are encouraged to fill out a survey so the town can provide a more accurate picture of the damage. You should still call your insurer regardless, if you haven’t already. The online survey can be found here, while hard copies are available at the following locations:

  • Tottenham Community & Fitness Centre, 139 Queen St. N. in Tottenham
  • New Tecumseth Recreation Centre, 7300 Industrial Parkway in Tottenham
  • DA Jones Library in Beeton, 42 Main St. W., the Town Administration Centre, 10 Wellington St. E., Alliston
  • Joint Operations Centre, 6558 8th Line, Beeton.

The survey needs to be filled out by July 7th to be included in the final tally sent to the province.

