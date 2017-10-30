New Tecumseth Man Accused of Striking Pedestrian, Guardrail

A New Tecumseth man is facing a slew of charges, after a pair of crashes in the Bolton area. The OPP got the call to Queen and Mill St. around 2:00 Sunday morning, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle reportedly fled north on Highway 50, later striking a guardrail just north of Bolton. Police say when they caught up to the suspect vehicle, the 24-year-old man behind the wheel reeked of booze. He was taken down to the station house to be charged, while the pedestrian, a 50-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.