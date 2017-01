Only in America.

Taco Bell is set to unleash its “Naked Chicken Chalupa” across the US on January 26, the company announced Wednesday. For the uninitiated, the “Naked Chicken Chalupa” substitutes a taco shell made of fried chicken in place of the traditional shell.

There has been no announcement on whether or not this will be available any time soon.

The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell. The #NakedChickenChalupa will be exposed January 26. A photo posted by Taco Bell (@tacobell) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Clearly, there are no limits in the fast food world.