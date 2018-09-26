New Study Says Watching ‘The Kardashians’ Is BAD for You

The only time it’s alright to discuss the Kardashian family or their long-running reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians is to tell people why they shouldn’t watch it.

I’m still amazed that we talk about this family so frequently in the news. The fact that one of them had never eaten cereal with milk until last week was front page news. That’s why this study from the London School of Economics is so amazing.

The results of the study show that “even a small amount of exposure to materialistic media had a negative impact on both anti-welfare attitudes and support for anti-welfare policies”

The author of the study cited The Apprentice, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and X-Factor as being full of materialistic media messages designed to pull the audience into the glamorous world of wealth and celebrities.