New “Stress Test” Blamed for Drop In Home Sales

The typical real estate ‘spring rush’ is slow out of the gates this year. Home sales in Canada dropped 2.9 per cent from March to April, a five year low. This April compared to last, actual sales activity dipped 13.9 per cent. The Canadian Real Estate Association’s April report shows around 60 per cent of local housing markets with fewer sales this April over last.

PRICE DROP IN BARRIE

Home prices in Barrie and area have dropped by 8.4 per cent this April year-over-year. The Canadian Real Estate Association says it’s more of a reflection of last year’s rapid price gain than anything else. Looking back to March, there were 370 home sales in the Barrie district, which is exactly half of the sales recorded just a year earlier (which was an all time high for March). And specifically in just the city of Barrie, sales activity this past March fell 57.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis.

Less Homes on the Market

New listings took a hit as well, with the number of newly listed homes dropping 4.8% in April – 12 per cent below the 10-year monthly moving average.

The sales activity drop doesn’t come as much of a surprise to CREA President Barb Sukkau who points to the new stress test that came into effect this year (for home-buyers with more than a 20 per cent down payment). Sukkau also says rapid price gains from a year ago have contributed to deteriorating year-over-year price comparisons.

CREA’s Chief Economist Gregory Klump said in a statement, “this is exactly the type of collateral damage that CREA warned the government about. As provinces whose economic prospects have faced difficulties because they are closely tied to those of natural resources, it is puzzling that the government would describe the effect of its new policy as intended consequences.”