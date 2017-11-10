New Star Wars Trilogy on the Way

Just in case you weren’t getting enough Star Wars in your life.

Disney has announced that Rian Johnson, the director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will be in charge of creating a brand new Star Wars trilogy.

Star Wars made the official announcement on their website.

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi. He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

Johnson will write and direct the first film in the new trilogy with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman producing.

This new series will be a completely different entity from the Skywalker saga and will feature brand new characters from Star Wars lore.

Johnson’s upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out in theatres on December 15, 2017.