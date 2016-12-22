New South Simcoe Police Chief Named

The South Simcoe Police have a familiar face as a new boss. Following the recent announcement that current Police Chief Rick Beazley will retire, the police services board has made it known Deputy Chief Andrew Fletcher will take over as of April 18th of next year. “I’m honoured to be appointed as the next Chief of Police,” said Chief-Designate and current Deputy Chief, Andrew Fletcher. “I look forward to engaging with and mobilizing our community and other service providers to collaboratively address the changes that face our communities and the police service in the years ahead.” Fletcher has been in policing since 1984.