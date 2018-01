This is the perfect winter family activity! You can now skate the Hambley Trail at the Simcoe County Museum. It’s nearly 1 km long.

YouTube / CountyofSimcoe

It’s open Tuesday evenings from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 1 – 4 p.m. as well as Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.