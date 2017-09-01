New School Start Times For Some This Fall
Check the list here
Each year the Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium review the transportation services provided to SCDSB students. In order to ensure the safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of transportation services, bus routes and school start and end times are reviewed on an annual basis. For the 2017-18 school year, these schools’ start and end times are as follows:
- Tecumseth Beeton 9:30am / 3:50pm
- Fred C. Cook 9:10am / 3:30m
- Baxter Central 9:20am / 3:40pm
- Tay Shores 9:05am / 3:25pm
- Ardagh Bluffs 9:20am / 3:40pm
- Ferndale Woods 9:10am / 3:30pm
- Hillcrest 9:25am / 3:45pm
- Portage View 9:10am / 3:30pm
- Alliston Union 9:00am / 3:20pm
- Ernest Cumberland 9:15am / 3:35pm
- Boyne River 9:15am / 3:35pm
- Harriet Todd 9:15am / 3:35pm
- Regent Park 9:00am / 3:20pm
- Emma King 9:10am / 3:30pm
- Warnica 9:10am / 3:30pm
- Adjala Central 9:25am / 3:45pm