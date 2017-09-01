New School Start Times For Some This Fall

Each year the Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium review the transportation services provided to SCDSB students. In order to ensure the safe, efficient and cost-effective delivery of transportation services, bus routes and school start and end times are reviewed on an annual basis. For the 2017-18 school year, these schools’ start and end times are as follows:

Tecumseth Beeton 9:30am / 3:50pm

Fred C. Cook 9:10am / 3:30m

Baxter Central 9:20am / 3:40pm

Tay Shores 9:05am / 3:25pm

Ardagh Bluffs 9:20am / 3:40pm

Ferndale Woods 9:10am / 3:30pm

Hillcrest 9:25am / 3:45pm

Portage View 9:10am / 3:30pm

Alliston Union 9:00am / 3:20pm

Ernest Cumberland 9:15am / 3:35pm

Boyne River 9:15am / 3:35pm

Harriet Todd 9:15am / 3:35pm

Regent Park 9:00am / 3:20pm

Emma King 9:10am / 3:30pm

Warnica 9:10am / 3:30pm

Adjala Central 9:25am / 3:45pm