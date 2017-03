New Rock Hour – March 5, 2017 Post navigation < Now With 100% More New Rock! Uncategorized Facebook Twitter

Said the Whale – Step into the Darkness

The Shins – Painting a Hole

Odd Years – The Way That You Were

Future Islands – Ran

Beach Fossils – This Year

Hollerado – Grief Money (Pictured Above)

Earthwitch – Starfighter

Brookside Mall – Preservation

Thurston Moore – Cease Fire

Oakcrest – My Mistake

Wavves – You’re Welcome

Fiends – Falling In Line