Hollerado – Born Yesterday

Portugal. The Man. – Feel it Still

Young the Giant – Silvertongue

Twist – Calendar Girls

Bush – Mad Love

Mushy Callahan – Outta My Hands

Bob Dylan – Stardust

Sex With Strangers – Forget What You Know

Weezer – Feels Like Summer

Familiars – As Our Distance Has Grown Further

Casper Skulls – Nighthawks (pictured above)

Mastodon – Show Yourself