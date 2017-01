New Rock Hour – January 15, 2017

Hear a song you want to hear again?

Here’s what played Sunday, January 15th on the New Rock Hour.

Hollerado – Born Yesterday

The Courtneys – Tour

The Rural Alberta Advantage – Beacon Hill

AFI – Get Hurt

Altameda – Queen of The Street

Cardinal Street – Hey, Yeah! (Auditioning to open for Bon Jovi)

The Flaming Lips – We a Family

Cloud Nothings – Internal World

Craig Finn – Prelude

Japandroids – No Known Drink or Drug

Pale Lips – Queen of Spades

Deforesters – What Do You Want On Your Tombstone (COUPLE EDITS)