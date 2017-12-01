New Orillia Waterfront Concept Given Council Nod

Orillia Council has thrown its weight behind a proposed concept for the town’s waterfront. A special meeting at City Hall today saw council support, in principal, a development scenario for 70 Front Street. It would intensify the number of people living and working in the downtown, and would contain residential and commercial elements. “This Council is committed to connecting our downtown to our waterfront by implementing the vision of the Downtown Tomorrow Plan,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “We are very excited to support a concept plan which is achievable within the next five years and would add vibrancy to the heart of the City. A revitalized downtown waterfront will transform the area; bringing in new residents to the downtown, creating jobs, boosting tourism and increasing the City’s tax base.” Fifty-five townhouses, 17 single-detached homes, and over 54,000 square feet of condos expected in this project. Twelve new commercial business spaces also being proposed in this concept. City staff will now pour over the design and report back to council in early 2018.