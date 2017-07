There are great new additions coming to Netflix Canada for the month of July. Some of the more notable selections include:

Hacksaw Ridge (July 1st)

Snowden (July 1st)

Ghost (July 6th)

Pixels (July 11th)

Friends from College (July 14th)

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (July 14th)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (July 18th)

Arrival (July 28th)