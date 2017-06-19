Listen Live

New Netflix Show about Women’s Wrestling starring Alison Brie

From the makers of Orange is the New Black! Trailer is NSFW (strong language).

GLOW. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Based on a true story.

Not kidding… this was a real wrestling promotion in the 80s. It’s back, but this time as a Netflix original drama from the creators of Orange is the New Black. GLOW, which releases this Friday, stars Alison Brie (Community, Mad Men) as Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who gets pulled into to this group of Hollywood outcasts.

I’m adding this to my queue right now – are you interested?

Trailer contains strong language. NSFW.

