New Movement Guide To Keep The Wee Ones Active
New Guide By ParticipACTION A World-First For This Age Group
A new way to keep the wee one healthy, thanks to a world first. ParticipACTION released a 24-hour movement guide for kids aged zero to four, a first for the Early Years age group. The new guide lets parents know they’re doing the right things in keeping kids healthy and active at a crucial development phase. Have a look at the new guide below, or check out the ParticipACTION website for more information.
INFANTS (LESS THAN 1 YEAR)
-
MOVE
Being physically active several times in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play—more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes of tummy time spread throughout the day while awake.
-
SLEEP
14 to 17 hours (for those aged 0-3 months) or 12 to 16 hours (for those aged 4-11 months) of good-quality sleep, including naps.
-
SIT
Not being restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., in a stroller or high chair). Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in pursuits such as reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.
TODDLERS (1-2 YEARS)
-
MOVE
At least 180 minutes spent in a variety of physical activities at any intensity, including energetic play, spread throughout the day—more is better.
-
SLEEP
11 to 14 hours of good-quality sleep, including naps, with consistent bedtimes and wake-up times.
-
SIT
Not being restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., in a stroller or high chair) or sitting for extended periods. For those younger than 2 years, sedentary screen time is not recommended. For those aged 2 years, sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour—less is better. When sedentary, engaging in pursuits such as reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.
PRESCHOOLERS (3-4 YEARS)
-
MOVE
At least 180 minutes spent in a variety of physical activities spread throughout the day, of which at least 60 minutes is energetic play—more is better.
-
SLEEP
10 to 13 hours of good-quality sleep, which may include a nap, with consistent bedtimes and wake-up times.
-
SIT
Not being restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., in a stroller or car seat) or sitting for extended periods. Sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour—less is better. When sedentary, engaging in pursuits such as reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.