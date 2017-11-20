New Movement Guide To Keep The Wee Ones Active

A new way to keep the wee one healthy, thanks to a world first. ParticipACTION released a 24-hour movement guide for kids aged zero to four, a first for the Early Years age group. The new guide lets parents know they’re doing the right things in keeping kids healthy and active at a crucial development phase. Have a look at the new guide below, or check out the ParticipACTION website for more information.

INFANTS (LESS THAN 1 YEAR) MOVE Being physically active several times in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play—more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes of tummy time spread throughout the day while awake.

SLEEP 14 to 17 hours (for those aged 0-3 months) or 12 to 16 hours (for those aged 4-11 months) of good-quality sleep, including naps.

SIT Not being restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., in a stroller or high chair). Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in pursuits such as reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.

TODDLERS (1-2 YEARS) MOVE At least 180 minutes spent in a variety of physical activities at any intensity, including energetic play, spread throughout the day—more is better.

SLEEP 11 to 14 hours of good-quality sleep, including naps, with consistent bedtimes and wake-up times.

SIT Not being restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., in a stroller or high chair) or sitting for extended periods. For those younger than 2 years, sedentary screen time is not recommended. For those aged 2 years, sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour—less is better. When sedentary, engaging in pursuits such as reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.