New Microbes Named after Rush

Researchers at the University of British Columbia discovered new microbes in the guts of termites that “have more than ten thousand very long flagella, giving them flowing hair that even Farrah Fawcett might envy,” according to the news release.

These microbes are found in the guts of termites and look like they’re dancing when they move, which prompted researchers to name them after the individual members of Rush. The Pseudotrichonympha species are called P. leei, P. lifesoni, and P. pearti after Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and drummer Neil Peart.