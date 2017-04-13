New Marijuana Legislation to be Introduced Today
It could be legal for Canadians to carry up to 30 grams of marijuana
One of the Trudeau Government’s campaign platforms was to make marijuana legalization a reality in Canada by July 1, 2018. They are expected to introduce new marijuana legislation today. Some of the elements the bill is expected to cover include:
- Canadians will legally be allowed to hold up to 30 grams
- penalties for selling cannabis to minors and driving under the influence of marijuana
- Limits on how marijuana is marketed (likely similar to alcohol and tobacco rules)
- Funding a public awareness campaign
- Approving roadside saliva tests to detect drug use
The Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Task Force pointed out in a recent report that roadside detection tests are still being developed. Also in the report are several pieces of advice that are expected to be included in the bill.
- Minimum age of 18 to buy marijuana
- Allowing Canadians to grow four marijuana plants per household
- Provinces and Territories to have control over price and distribution
