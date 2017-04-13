New Marijuana Legislation to be Introduced Today

One of the Trudeau Government’s campaign platforms was to make marijuana legalization a reality in Canada by July 1, 2018. They are expected to introduce new marijuana legislation today. Some of the elements the bill is expected to cover include:

Canadians will legally be allowed to hold up to 30 grams

penalties for selling cannabis to minors and driving under the influence of marijuana

Limits on how marijuana is marketed (likely similar to alcohol and tobacco rules)

Funding a public awareness campaign

Approving roadside saliva tests to detect drug use

The Cannabis Legalization and Regulation Task Force pointed out in a recent report that roadside detection tests are still being developed. Also in the report are several pieces of advice that are expected to be included in the bill.

Minimum age of 18 to buy marijuana

Allowing Canadians to grow four marijuana plants per household

Provinces and Territories to have control over price and distribution

