New Man Bun Ken Doll Is Now A Thing

And Twitter is blowing up!

By Funny

Mattel announced today that they’re coming out with 15 new Ken dolls. They’ll have varying skin tones and body shapes. The dolls will come with more modern clothes and a variety of hairstyles including the man bun!

And the Twitterverse is totally freaking out about it!

Are you a fan of the man bun?

Main Image via Esquire

