New Man Bun Ken Doll Is Now A Thing
And Twitter is blowing up!
Mattel announced today that they’re coming out with 15 new Ken dolls. They’ll have varying skin tones and body shapes. The dolls will come with more modern clothes and a variety of hairstyles including the man bun!
And the Twitterverse is totally freaking out about it!
New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM
— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017
Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1
— Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017
I don’t even own Mattel’s new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI
— Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017
From now on, every wearer of a man bun is “Man-Bun Ken” to me. pic.twitter.com/0pvyxJpVao
— J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) June 20, 2017
