New Man Bun Ken Doll Is Now A Thing

Mattel announced today that they’re coming out with 15 new Ken dolls. They’ll have varying skin tones and body shapes. The dolls will come with more modern clothes and a variety of hairstyles including the man bun!

And the Twitterverse is totally freaking out about it!

New Ken doll has a man-bun. Climbing back into bed. pic.twitter.com/AiuPUxS7hM — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 20, 2017

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

I don’t even own Mattel’s new man bun Ken Doll but he already told me the dangers of processed food and how Bernie would have beaten Trump. pic.twitter.com/rjxQQFiEfI — Sully Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) June 20, 2017

From now on, every wearer of a man bun is “Man-Bun Ken” to me. pic.twitter.com/0pvyxJpVao — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) June 20, 2017

Are you a fan of the man bun?

Main Image via Esquire