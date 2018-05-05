New Lowell man charged after fentanyl seizure

A 45 year old New Lowell man is set to appear in court after a fentanyl seizure. The OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in the town on Thursday; Police seized approximately 2.5 ounces of fentanyl powder. The charges include possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of Trafficking and Fail to Comply with Probation Order. The accused will have a bail hearing Monday in Barrie.