New Landmark In Barrie
H.I.O. Big Chiefs looking out over city
They stand proudly atop ‘The Gallery’ condominiums on Essa Road near Highway 400.
H.I.O. Big Chiefs.
Created by Barrie artist Aylan Couchie – commissioned by developer Pratt Homes – the Big Chiefs “pay tribute to the First Nations that lived, fought and shaped what Simcoe County has come to be.”
New Barrie Landmark
H.I.O. Chiefs – by Barrie artist Aylan Couchie – atop Pratt Homes’ The Gallery on Essa Road#Barrie #TheGallery @AylanX @PrattHomes @Rock95Barrie
More to come…. pic.twitter.com/JfTh8ANb1J
— ROCK 95 News (@ROCK95NEWS) May 27, 2018
In addition, with the help of The McLaren Art Centre, the works of local artists are featured prominently through the development – in lobbies and hallways.
Another Blending of Art and Housing
Pratt Homes President Karen Hansen notes it’s not the first time they have incorporated art into a project. For instance, the Yonge Station development near Barrie South GO Station includes railway-inspired sculptures. She says it won’t be the last.