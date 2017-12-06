Listen Live

New Imaging System At RVH A First in Canadian Medicine

Staff Training on Azurion Now, Procedures To Begin In January

Some new equipment being installed at RVH is a medical first in Canada. Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre this week received an Azurion, a new high tech imaging device being installed in the Advanced Cardiac Centre still under construction. RVH is the first hospital in Canada to use this device said to improve imaging efficiency and reduce x-ray exposure. Looks pretty slick too, have a peek at this thing in action, in the video below. RVH says it will begin using the device in January, and ramp up to 1,200 procedures within the first year.

 

