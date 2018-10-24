New Episode Of ‘What Really Happened’ Podcast Will Look At The ’27 Club’ Phenomenon

A new episode of the What Really Happened? podcast will look at the “27 Club” phenomenon where a bizarrely large number of musicians died at age 27. Members of the 27 Club include Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Brian Jones, and many more.

In a trailer for the episode, which was shared by the Rolling Stone, the creator Andrew Jenks explains the theory a little more.

Watch the trailer below.

“Some say this is nothing more than a media-manufactured term,” Jenks explains. “That’s what I originally thought, but extensive studies going back over 100 years show an unusually high number of musicians and artists who have died at 27 years old.”