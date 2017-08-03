Listen Live

New England Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With Baby Goats

Get It? G.O.A.T's!

August 3rd, 2017 is New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s 40th birthday. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Pats celebrated their GOAT with (what else?) some baby goats. 5 baby goats, to be exact. One for one for every Super Bowl championship in Brady’s storied career.

“The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time” (no really, that’s what they called it) was set up, and the animals were even dressed up in Pats gear.

Main Image Courtesy of New England Patriots via Twitter

