New England Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With Baby Goats

August 3rd, 2017 is New England Patriots QB Tom Brady’s 40th birthday. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the Pats celebrated their GOAT with (what else?) some baby goats. 5 baby goats, to be exact. One for one for every Super Bowl championship in Brady’s storied career.

We invited some of Tom’s friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

“The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time” (no really, that’s what they called it) was set up, and the animals were even dressed up in Pats gear.

More baby goats at camp as club celebrates Tom Brady’s 40th birthday with what they call “G.O.A.T.S. – The Greatest Petting Zoo of All Time” pic.twitter.com/kAnfR4FQpv — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 3, 2017

Main Image Courtesy of New England Patriots via Twitter