New Electric Aircraft Takes off from Water and Doesn’t Require Pilot’s License

Last week we told you about the latest prototype for flying cars. There were two very obvious problems: the cars will cost about $1.5 million each and you need a pilot’s license to drive one.

The Kitty Hawk Flyer is the answer to hours of summertime fun. It’s an all-electric aircraft that takes off from the water and here’s the best part: you don’t need a pilot’s license to operate it. Wanna go visit that dock party one lake over? No problem.

You’ll definitely be the coolest person at the cottage next summer with one of these babies. It allows the operator to take off from the water and fly short distances. It’s currently only legal to operate in the United States and the company is planning on making it available for purchase by the end of this year. Here’s hoping it comes to Canada by next summer!