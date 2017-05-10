Listen Live

New Dinosaur Species Named After ‘Ghostbusters’ Monster ‘Zuul’

There Is No Dana, Only Zuul

Scientists at the Royal Ontario Museum tapped the nostalgia vein in their effort to name a newly discovered species of dinosaur. The rhinoceros-sized dino has been named Zuul, after the terrifying dog-like creature from the 1984 film Ghostbusters.

Zuul crurivastator, the dinosaur, shares similar features with its namesake, the Gatekeeper of Gozer. Scientists have said the skeleton is one of the most complete and best-preserved from the ankylosaurid ankylosaurs family of armored dinosaurs that they’ve ever come across.

Its prominent horns inspired scientists to name it after the demigod that possessed Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett character in the 1984 film.

Now all we need is scientists to discover a new archaic human species and name it Vigo the Carpathian.

