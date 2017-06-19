New Device Collects Your Dog’s Poo For You

We’ve all had those crappy situations. You’re picking up after your dog and some how their poo ends up on your hands. Unpleasant!

Gone are those days, because with the invention of a new product called Piqapoo, you never have to be wrist-deep in a bag of crap. The device works by clipping to your dogs tail, which is attached to a disposable doggie-bag that catches the crap as is leaves your dog’s body.

Don’t believe us? Watch the promo video below, because never again will you see the words “CEO” written on a title card of someone saying “poo” over and over again: