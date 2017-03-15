Listen Live

New Canadian Supergroup To Tour Ontario Next Month

The Trans-Canada Highwaymen will play 8 shows in Ontario

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Music, Uncategorized

Former Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page, Sloan’s Chris Murphy, Odds co-founder Craig Northey and Moe Berg from the Pursuit of Happiness are coming together to form a new Canadian supergroup called the Trans-Canada Highwaymen. They will be playing eight shows in Ontario in April.

April 19 – St. Catharines

April 20 – Guelph

April 22 – Kingston

April 23 – North Bay

April 25 – Oakville

April 26 – Brantford

April 27 – Richmond Hill

April 28 – Brampton

The Trans-Canada Highwaymen will be playing a 16-song set of each other’s hits, mixed in with “Road stories, jokes, secrets and surprises” from their 25 years of friendship.

Among the songs on the setlist are: Sloan’s “Underwhelmed”, the Barenaked Ladies’ “The Old Apartment”, Pursuit of Happiness’ “I’m An Adult Now” and Odds’ “It Falls Apart”.

 

 

