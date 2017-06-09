New Beverage To Quench Your Thirst This Summer

Something new to enjoy as you’re kicking back on the deck or the dock this weekend. Reinhart Foods in Stayner has gone back to its roots, producing Red Apple Light Cider…

General Manager Scott Singer notes Reinhart originally made apple products more than 100 years ago and he’s proud they’ve been able to produce this cider without any artificial flavours or colours, using apples from Ontario orchards only. Red Apple Light Cider is the first light product of its kind on the Canadian market. It’s available at most LCBO stores in the region. Learn more about this new product in our full interview with Scott Singer…