New App Won’t Let Your Kids Ignore Your Text

Kids won’t answer your texts? This may help. Nick Herbert, of London England, had the same problem with his 12-year-old son so he developed an app he calls Reply ASAP. It allows you to send urgent text messages that cannot be ignored. When an “ASAP message” is delivered, the app takes over the screen, interrupting whatever the recipient is doing on their phone, and an alarm will ring — even if the phone is set to silent. In order to stop the alarm, the recipient can hit snooze for 3 minutes while replying or hit “cancel” to exit the tab. Click here for more on this story.