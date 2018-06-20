Listen Live

Netflix Wants Employees to Keep Eye Contact to Under 5 Seconds

in an effort to manage workplace harassment

By Morning Show

Netflix and LOOK AWAY!

The streaming service has introduced a bunch of new rules to help fight workplace harassment in the post #MeToo era, including prohibiting employees from looking at each other for longer than five seconds.

The first show to be trained on the new workplace rules was the Netflix series Black Mirror. Along with the five-second-rule for eye contact, employees are forbidden from asking for co-workers phone numbers, and if someone is feeling harassed, they’re encouraged to yell: ‘Stop! Don’t do that again!”. Longer-than-usual hugs are also discouraged as is asking someone out more than once, and avoiding anyone who turns down a date.

[via Canoe]

 

Related posts

18-Month-Long Garage Sale Still Going in Cleveland

WATCH: Trailer for Lemmy Kilmister’s Vampire Movie “Sunset Society”

WATCH: Good Dog Disrupts Baseball Game to Play Fetch

This Raccoon Scaled a 25-story Building in Minnesota

Watch: Soccer Players Hit the Ground When Swarm of Bees Invade Pitch

Nine-Year-Old in Rehab for Fortnite Addiction

What was up with Justin Trudeau’s Eyebrows During G7 Press Conference?

Ontario Turtle Trauma Centre Declares State of Emergency

WATCH: Woman Catches Foul Ball in Beer Cup and Chugs Beer