Netflix Wants Employees to Keep Eye Contact to Under 5 Seconds

Netflix and LOOK AWAY!

The streaming service has introduced a bunch of new rules to help fight workplace harassment in the post #MeToo era, including prohibiting employees from looking at each other for longer than five seconds.

The first show to be trained on the new workplace rules was the Netflix series Black Mirror. Along with the five-second-rule for eye contact, employees are forbidden from asking for co-workers phone numbers, and if someone is feeling harassed, they’re encouraged to yell: ‘Stop! Don’t do that again!”. Longer-than-usual hugs are also discouraged as is asking someone out more than once, and avoiding anyone who turns down a date.