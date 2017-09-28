Listen Live

Netflix To Put $500 Million In To Canadian Content

Canadian Content Coming To A TV Near You

By Entertainment

Netflix will be dedicating $500 million over the next five years to original Canadian content. The streaming service has diligently avoided being tasked with the same CRTC regulations that most Canadian broadcasting companies are made to follow, which includes imposing a tax on the service to fund more Canadian programming and meeting a certain quota of aired content.

The idea of a Netflix tax was first proposed in 2015 during the last federal election. The tax was later rejected by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who stated “We’re not going to be raising taxes on the middle class through an internet broadband tax. That is not an idea we are taking on.”

Rather than placing a tax on the streaming service to fund future programming, Netflix has decided to dedicate half a billion dollars to creating original Canadian content. The move will be announced tomorrow by Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly.

It is not clear yet where the money will be used and by whom.

Related posts

“Stranger Things” Coming to Toronto This Weekend

Bob Dylan’s Handwritten, Autographed “Like A Rolling Stone” Lyrics Up For Auction

A New ‘Die Hard’ Movie is Coming

“Dinner With Don” Debuts Monday

Rick Mercer Report Calling It Quits After 15 Seasons

Watch: Arkells Cover Cinnamon Girl And Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World

WATCH: THE Most Exciting Two Minutes of ‘The Price is Right’ Ever

Pablo Escobar’s Brother is Suing Netflix for $1 Billion

The last lyrics Michael Hutchence ever wrote.