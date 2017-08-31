Netflix Shares Video Game Style ‘Stranger Things’ Recap

As August comes to an end and Fall slowly creeps in, many of us are eagerly looking forward to October 27. But before we can get our Halloween spirit on with the new season of Stranger Things, we must remember why we fell in love with the show in the first place. I mean, it’s been nearly a year since we all binge-watched it, so a recap is long overdue.

Instead of a typical “Previously on Stranger Things” recap, Netflix has created a video game-esque mashup of season one’s pivotal moments. Que the goosebumps and try to tame your excitement (we understand if you can’t). Check it out below.