Netflix Shares ‘Friday The 13th’ Themed ‘Stranger Things’ Teaser

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th, and Netflix is seriously milking the nostalgia this month. The streaming service has recently shared a new Friday the 13th themed trailer for the hit TV show, which will invade our Netflix accounts on October 27th.

The trailer features clips from the new season along with vintage horror effects and the Friday the 13th main theme. Watch it below.

On top of this new video, Lakeshore Records has shared details on the second season’s soundtrack, which will once again be scored by S U R V I V E members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein. The soundtrack will arrive digitally on October 20 and will be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette at a later and currently undisclosed date.

Listen to Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein’s new Stranger Things track “Walkin’ in Hawkins’” below.

See the tracklist below.

1. Walkin’ in Hawkins

2. Home

3. Eulogy

4. On the Bus

5. Presumptuous

6. Eight Fifteen

7. The First Lie

8. Scars

9. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued