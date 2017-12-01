Netflix Renews ‘Stranger Things’ For A Third Season

Today in totally unsurprising news, Netflix has officially renewed its hit series Stranger Things for a third season. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, who cited Nielsen data that estimated 15.8 million viewers streamed the season two premiere within three days of its debut on Netflix.

A previous THR story reported that the show’s stars Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin were each paid $30,000 per episode during Stranger Things first two seasons. Given the show’s popularity, that figure could certainly go up for Season 3.

“Last year, we had a lot of little cliffhangers at the end of the season. We didn’t want to do that again,” Matt Duffer told THR. “We didn’t want to box ourselves in for season three. We wanted to be able to start season three on a very clean slate.”

