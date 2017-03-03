Netflix Releases Teaser For ‘War Machine’ Starring Brad Pitt

Netflix continues to pump out exciting and binge-worthy content, and have released the teaser for its upcoming original film, War Machine, starring Brad Pitt.

Loosely based on the 2012 non-fiction book The Operators by Michael Hastings, it depicts the journalist’s time with the head of Joint Special Operations Command General, Stanely McCrystal, who ran operations in the Afghanistan War during 2010.

Pitt will be playing General Dan McMahon, in this quirky and satirical film adaptation directed by David Michôd, who also wrote the script for the film.

Pitt will also be accompanied by some known names such as Tilda Swinton, Ben Kingsley, Scoot McNairy, Topher Grace, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Ruck and more.

War Machine will be released on May 26th, only on Netflix. Check out the teaser for the film below!