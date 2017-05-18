Netflix Plans ‘Download Zones’ in Simcoe County

Netflix is making it easier for people to fill up their mobile devices with fresh TV shows and movies with several temporary “download zones”.

A Wi-Fi hot spot at Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills opens Friday and at the Farmers Market in Collingwood on Saturday and Sunday. Netflix representatives will be on site to help users who have any questions. Netflix says it will be launching “download zones” at different Ontario cottage country locations on every holiday weekend until Labour Day.

Here’s the full list of where to find Netflix download zones this summer:

Victoria Day weekend

Friday, May 19

Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills – 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Collingwood – Farmers Market at Hurontario St. and Simcoe St.

Canada Day weekend

Friday June 30

Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills – 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2

Gravenhurst – 101 Centennial Dr.

Civic Holiday weekend

Friday, August 4

Bass Pro Shop at Vaughan Mills – 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6

Huntsville – 37 Main St. E.

Labour Day weekend

Friday, September 1