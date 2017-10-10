Listen Live

Netflix Is Opening A Riverdale Themed Pop-Up Shop In Toronto

You Can Enjoy Free Milkshakes At "Pops" On Thursday

In anticipation of Riverdale‘s season two premiere on the CW tomorrow, Netflix has announced that the streaming service will be setting up pop-up shops of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, the diner in which the Riverdale squad often shares a milkshake, or two, on the hit show.

Toronto is one of 3 Canadian cities being treated to a pop-up. Toronto’s pop-up will appear at Fran’s Restaurant this Thursday (October 12) and Friday (October 13). Here Fran’s will be temporarily transformed into Pop’s and will give away free Riverdale-themed milkshakes, including the Betty (old fashioned vanilla) and the Veronica (double chocolate). Click here for more details.

Riverdale‘s first episode will launch on Netflix this Thursday, October 12. Watch the season two trailer below.

