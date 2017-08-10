Netflix Canada Raises Their Prices

Netflix Canada’s prices are going up by $1-$2/month. All new standard subscriptions will be priced at $10.99/month (an increase of $1/month). Existing customers will be notified of the change in the coming weeks. Premium customers looking for Ultra HD will now pay $13.99/month (a $2 increase).

This move comes as both CBS and Disney have announced their intentions to enter the streaming market and as Amazon and CraveTV continue to sign deals to bring big shows to Canadian streaming customers.

Netflix Canada issued a statement about the change: “from time to time, Netflix plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience, to help members find something great to watch even faster”.

Australian Netflix customers also felt the crunch in June, when their prices were adjusted. If you plan on keeping your subscription, we posted our list of 5 shows you may have missed on Netflix.