Neil Young’s Long Lost Acoustic Record “Hitchhiker” Arrives September 8th

The Godfather of grunge, Neil Young, is set to release his collection of 10 acoustic songs that fans have been waiting for since 1976. Hitchhiker arrives September 8 via Reprise, and today NPR is streaming the record.

Eight of the 10 songs eventually saw the light of day through various Neil Young records over the years, but Hitchhiker will see the songs released as originally recorded, with post-production work from Young’s courtesy of John Hanlon.

Stream Hitchhiker here.