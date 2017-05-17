Listen Live

Neil Young to be Inducted into Canadian Songwriting Hall of Fame

He's one of four inductees

Neil Young and Bruce Cockburn are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. They will be joined by Montreal rock band Beau Dommage, and French-Canadian composer Stéphane Venne.

The ceremony will take place later this year on September 23rd at Massey Hall. It will be complete with tributes and performances from the likes of Arkells, Randy Bachman, and Whitehorse. It will be broadcast by CBC music at a later date.

These four inductees will join the likes of Joni Mitchell, Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman, Gordon Lightfoot, and Leonard Cohen.

