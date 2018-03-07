Listen Live

Neil Young, Foo Fighters And More Set To Headline Festival D’été De Quebec

Plus Beck, PUP and Cyndi Lauper (To Name A Few)

Well…this should be pretty outstanding.

Quebec City’s Festival D’été announced their first wave of their 2018 lineup and it’s a total doozy. The roster of the 51st of the festival happening between July 5-15 includes Neil YoungLordeFoo FightersCyndi Lauper, plus BeckThe ChainsmokersShawn MendesFuture and Dave Matthew Band.

The lineup also has an incredible under card featuring PUP, Chrome, Frank Turner, Phoneix, Oh Wonder, The War on Drugs, Charlotte Cardin and more. See the full lineup below.

