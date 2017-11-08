Neil Young Auctioning Memoriabilia

If you are a Neil Young fan and ever dreamed of playing one of his guitars, your dream could become a reality.

On December 9th, the Canadian rock icon will auction off a large portion of his possessions that he’s come to accumulate over the years, including his “personal collection of model trains, classic cars, guitars, recording gear, clothing, memorabilia, and more.”

Some of the collectible items include: a number of model trains, including the Lionel Western Pacific “1954” Blue Feather Boxcar Factory Prototype (estimated to cost between $3,000 and $6,000); a custom-made 1953 Buick Roadmaster, body number “1” from the assembly line (there were only a total of 1,690 models produced) with a steering wheel hub that says “customized for Neil Young” (estimated between $200,000 – $300,000); and a 1965 Gibson ES-345 left-handed electric guitar (estimated between $3,500 and $5,000).

The items will be on display at Julien’s Auctions Gallery in Los Angeles Dec. 4-9, with the auction itself taking place both at the gallery and online on December 9th. Fans can register online to participate in the auction. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Bridge School in California.

Neil Young Photo: Gabriel Grams/Rex