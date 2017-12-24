Need Someone To Talk To This Holiday Season?

Christmas is generally regarded as a joyous occasion, but for some, it can be a difficult time of the year. For those who may feel the want or need to talk to someone this holiday season, a list of phone numbers is posted below, courtesy of the Canadian Mental Health Association of Barrie.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

(705) 728-9090 www.rvh.on.ca

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre – Mental Health Support Services

(705) 728-9090 ext. 47210

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital – Community Mental Health Services

(705) 325-2201, www.osmh.on.ca

Collingwood General & Marine Hospital – Community Mental Health Services

(705) 444-6600, www.cgmh.on.ca

Stevenson Memorial Hospital – Mary McGill Community Mental Health Centre

(705) 435-4314, www.smhosp.on.ca

Wendat Psychiatric Services Program

(705) 526-1305

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care- Outpatient Services

(705) 549-3181, www.waypointcentre.ca

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

(705) 721-7520, www.simcoemuskokahealth.org

Barrie Housing Support Services

(705) 739-0485

Barrie Community Health Centre (BCHC)

(705) 734-9690, www.bchc.ca

Family Mental Health Initiative

(705) 725-0363, www.fmhi.ca

Canadian Mental Health Association-National

www.cmha.ca

Canadian Mental Health Association-Ontario

(416) 977-5580, www.ontario.cmha.ca

Ministry of Health- Mental Health Programs and Services Group

1-866-532-3161, www.health.gov.on.ca

North Simcoe Muskoka Local Health Integration Network

1-866-903-5446, www.nsmlhin.on.ca

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health

(416) 535-8501, www.camh.net

Drug and Alcohol Registry of Treatment

1-800-565-8603, www.drugandalcoholhelpline.ca

Mental Health Commission of Canada

www.mentalhealthcommission.ca/annualreport/

North Simcoe Muskoka Walk-In Counselling Clinic

www.nsmwalkincounselling.ca/